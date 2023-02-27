You might wonder if the water from a backyard pool can be used to water plants. The answer is yes and no. Unfortunately, if you have a chlorinated pool, the chlorine can harm plants, since chlorine is meant to kill bacteria and algae in the pool. But if you use the water on the lawn, it’s fine. As long as the water is spread over a great deal of space and the lawn receives a ton of sunlight to neutralize it, chlorinated pool water won’t damage your lawn at all.

