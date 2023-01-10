While it isn’t necessary to rinse out recyclable tin cans completely in order to recycle them, residual food inside the cans can be tempting to wildlife. One of the injuries wild animals like raccoons often get is sliced tongues when they lick the razor-sharp lids they find in the recycling bin. To prevent this, be diligent about rinsing out the cans and putting the tops inside; then use your foot to stomp the open end so it crimps, making it impossible for the lid to fall out.

