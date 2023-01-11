Since travel creates one of the biggest carbon footprints a person can have, consider easy switches to help lighten the emissions caused by hopping on a plane can create. First, opt for coach class versus first class; a first-class seat has four times the carbon emissions of economy, since the seating takes up more room. Opt for newer aircraft, since they are truly the most efficient versus older planes. And go nonstop whenever possible; nearly a quarter of fuel is used for takeoff and landing, so fewer stops mean better fuel economy.
