Who knew? Baby oil (which is a mixture of mineral, aloe and other natural oils) can also be a gentle and effective cleaner for the bathroom. Dab some oil onto a cloth and use it to polish chrome fixtures like faucets and showerheads. Use the same cloth to remove soap scum and watermarks on glass shower doors; it will leave them sparkling clean, and the very light film of oil on the door will also keep it from getting dirty again soon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.