Who knew? Baby oil (which is a mixture of mineral, aloe and other natural oils) can also be a gentle and effective cleaner for the bathroom. Dab some oil onto a cloth and use it to polish chrome fixtures like faucets and showerheads. Use the same cloth to remove soap scum and watermarks on glass shower doors; it will leave them sparkling clean, and the very light film of oil on the door will also keep it from getting dirty again soon.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu leaders say ‘love locks’ will be removed from London Bridge because of damage, safety concerns
- Arizona AG says she’ll end Saudi farming agreements along the Colorado River
- Havasu police: Teens arrested in assault of 83-year-old
- Havasu teens arrested after drive-by shooting in Walmart parking lot
- Havasu teen killed in off-road crash
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.