Now is a good time to take a look at the bottles of sunscreen you have saved up from those days of fun in the sun. Check the expiration date: If the sunscreen has expired, it’s absolutely time to replace it. The active ingredients in sunscreen do expire, and using expired sunscreen is basically like putting on moisturizer; it offers almost no protection for your skin. Bonus tip: When using sunscreen outdoors, be sure to shield the bottle from direct sun, as the sun’s rays can be harmful to the sunscreen’s ingredients. Keep the bottle wrapped up in a towel in your tote bag or cooler when not in use.
