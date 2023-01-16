We’ve all done it: You drop someone off in front of a store so they can run and grab something quickly while you sit in the idling car. If the errand is less than 10 seconds, that’s fine; any more than that, and the Environmental Defense Fund says you’re wasting more fuel and money than if you just turned your engine off and then restarted it. Next time, do just one thing to help the environment: Park the car and turn off the engine to save money. And in the cold winter months, when you warm up the car? Any more than 30 seconds is wasting fuel.

