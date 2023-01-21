Here’s something to give up cold turkey today: paper towels. We use 13 billion pounds of paper towels every year, with almost all of them ending up in landfills. You’d be surprised how easy it is to live without paper towels when you have an ample supply of dish towels ready to go for spills, cleaning and everyday use in the kitchen. If you’re not ready, limit your usage to a single roll a week, and opt for brown recycled paper towels, which are compostable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.