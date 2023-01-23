Bats are a critical part of keeping our ecosystems in check. According to a published study in the journal Science, bats eat so many insects that they save the U.S. agriculture industry more than $3 billion per year as natural pest control. Unfortunately, bats are at risk, but there are things you can do to help them survive. Start by eliminating pesticides from your yard, since a single bat can eat up to 3,000 insects per night. Turn off lights at night, because a dark environment is one in which they thrive. Finally, leave dead and dying trees in place; they create habitats for bats.

