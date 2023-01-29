With nearly anything available to purchase online and have shipped to your home, you might want to reconsider ordering items that come packaged in dry ice. While fresh-churned ice creams, seafood and other items that need to stay frozen when shipped are tempting, the disposal of dry ice -- solidified carbon dioxide -- is problematic. Pouring it down drains can cause pipes to freeze and burst. And the container, gloves and anything else that’s used to hold or handle it needs to be disposed of at a household hazardous waste site. Buy local instead, and skip icy-cold foods altogether in your online shopping.

