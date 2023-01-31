Do the math: There are nearly 250 million cars on the road in the United States, and all of that windshield washer fluid adds up. Turns out the majority of these fluids are made of methanol, which is so toxic that just 2 tablespoons can kill a child if ingested. With so many cars spraying to clean their windshields, the accumulation of droplets on roads ends up in waterways and in our environment. Take the time to buy biodegradable fluid that’s methanol-free the next time you refill your car’s reservoir.
