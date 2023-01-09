It may sound crazy, but covering your shrubs with more snow actually can help protect them during harsh winter months. Simply shovel freshly fallen, salt-free snow to surround bushes and the bases of trees. These “snow fences” will create a barrier to protect plants from harsh, chilly winter winds. While covering every bush with burlap screens can also do the job, making DIY snow fences with a few throws of the shovel can have pretty close to the same protective effect.

