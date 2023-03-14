Do you enjoy oysters when you dine out? Take the shells home with you to give your garden a nutritional boost. Oyster shells are made from calcium carbonate, which is the same material found in chalk. It’s incredibly high in calcium, and plants love it. You can mix the shells into the soil whole or crush them up and rake into your garden. The shells can help aerate your soil to prevent compaction as well. If you want to compost them, crush them up so they’ll break down quickly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.