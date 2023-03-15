Another reason to avoid artificial fragrances: They can confuse bees. Bees are vital to the natural world for the important work they do to pollinate flowers. They are naturally attracted to the sweet scent from flowers, but they are also attracted to artificial scents found in body washes, perfumes, shampoo, air fresheners and scented candles. This confusion can lead to less pollination of flowers. One way to help is to choose fragrance-free options whenever possible, since even trace amounts of artificial scent can be transferred outdoors.

