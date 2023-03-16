Another item to always buy organic: raisins. Up to 26 pesticides have been found in independent studies on conventional grapes. Fresh grapes are often plucked and dried to make raisins, but it’s up for debate how well-washed the grapes are before drying. And since grapes are thin-skinned, whatever is sprayed on them is often absorbed into the grape. Choosing organic means they haven’t been treated with chemical pesticides and will be cleaner and safer for everyone to enjoy.
