One way to help extend the life of food is to freeze perishables and leftovers so they can be defrosted later to be enjoyed. But how do you know if your freezer is actually cold enough to preserve food? Do the ice cream test: If a container of ice cream is soft when you take it out of the freezer, your freezer is too warm. Turn down the temperature until your ice cream is solid, and you’ll know everything else is at the optimum temperature to stay preserved.

