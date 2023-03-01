If you’re not sure what’s safe to eat after your house has lost power for a lengthy period of time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a website that lists the foods you can keep and the ones you should toss. They warn that appearance and odor are not good indicators of which foods are safe to eat. Dairy products like milk should be tossed, but butter and processed cheese are fine to keep. Fresh fruits that are cut should be tossed, but an open jar of fruit juice is fine to keep. For the whole list, visit foodsafety.gov.
