Those little stickers you find on the outside of bananas, apples, avocadoes and other produce are both a nuisance and a marvel. They help keep the massive supply chain of perishable foods in check, but they can be a pain. Unfortunately, the stickers are not compostable or biodegradable. They are considered the worst offender in contaminating compost scraps, so keep them out of your pile. And never put them down the drain of the sink; they can clog pipes. They must be removed from the produce and thrown in the trash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.