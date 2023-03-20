Those little stickers you find on the outside of bananas, apples, avocadoes and other produce are both a nuisance and a marvel. They help keep the massive supply chain of perishable foods in check, but they can be a pain. Unfortunately, the stickers are not compostable or biodegradable. They are considered the worst offender in contaminating compost scraps, so keep them out of your pile. And never put them down the drain of the sink; they can clog pipes. They must be removed from the produce and thrown in the trash.
