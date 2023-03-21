Since most of us don’t travel with a water testing kit, there are signs you can look for that will tell you if the H20 from the tap is more like H2-NO. The obvious one is odor. A rotten egg or sulfuric smell can mean there’s bacteria in the water. Metallic-tasting water can mean there are metals present, such as mercury, copper, lead and even arsenic. And while the taste of chlorine may be unpleasant, it could be a sign the water has actually been disinfected for safety. When in doubt, don’t drink it. Look for refill stations that use commercial filters, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.