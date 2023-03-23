The phrase “don’t let the bedbugs bite” is reality for many people. One way to help curtail the risk of bedbugs at home is to add mattress cleaning to your monthly checklist of household tasks. To clean your bed, simply strip it to the bare mattress and generously sprinkle baking powder and kosher salt on top. The baking powder will deodorize the mattress, and the salt will dehydrate any bugs or bedbug eggs that may be lurking in corners. Then vacuum, making sure to pay special attention to crevices and tufted areas where bugs may be lurking.

