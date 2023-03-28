Did you know more than 12 million tons of furniture is thrown out every year, and almost all of it ends up in landfills? Among the biggest items are sofas; there are things you can do to make sure your own sofa lasts (almost) a lifetime. First, keep your sofa away from the sun’s rays, which can fade fabrics (also known as “sun-bleaching”). Rotate cushions so they wear evenly -- this will prevent denting and help them maintain their shape. Spot-treat spills quickly, and vacuum often to keep dirt, dust and debris out of the fabric.

