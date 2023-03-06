Composting is a great way to take food scraps and yard waste and transform them into beneficial mulch for your garden. It’s also an environmentally friendly way to keep organic matter from going into landfills. To achieve a successful compost, experts agree that there are two musts: Keep it big, and shred everything. A large compost pile will create enough surface area for the material to heat up and break down. When the matter is broken down into smaller pieces from the start, it’ll break down more quickly, too.

