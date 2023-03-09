Resealing a macadam driveway is a smart way to protect a pricey investment. But be sure to ask your resealer to use only coal tar-free sealants when working on your driveway. Coal tar is a common ingredient found in many asphalt seal coating products; it’s also a suspected carcinogen linked to cancer. DIYers will be glad to know that stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s have banned coal tar completely from all of their asphalt sealing products. And when resealing your driveway, do two things: Keep your windows closed during the application and for at least one week after, and keep shoes off inside your house.
