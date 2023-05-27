Tea lovers know that you should never store tea leaves in the spice cabinet. The reason? Strong spices like cinnamon actually can be absorbed into tea leaves, which can change their flavor profile. But because tea leaves are absorbent, they can also be used to deodorize around the house. Sprinkle dry tea leaves all over a rug or carpet and press them into the fibers. Let them sit for as long as possible (at least 15 minutes) and then vacuum them up. The leaves will absorb odors and leave your carpet odor-free.
