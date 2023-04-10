Home computers are essential, but they can be energy hogs, too. There are simple steps you can take to save electricity. Whenever you’re not using your computer, unplug it, which will protect it from power surges and also save the electricity your computer still uses in standby mode. All of the devices plugged into your computer, like printers, external drives and webcams, should also be disconnected when not in use. When you are using your computer, lowering the brightness level helps reduce overall energy consumption, too.
