One of the easiest things you can do to help the environment is to ditch disposable paper towels. Instead of buying single-use towels that end up in the landfill, invest in reusable and absorbent microfiber towels. Just be sure to handwash and air-dry the towels instead of throwing them in the washing machine and dryer -- microfiber towels can shed fibers that end up in our waterways. Handwashing them will prevent this type of shedding.

