Researchers at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi recently conducted a study to figure out the absolute greenest way to produce a cup of coffee at home. They found that brewing coffee through a traditional coffee maker with a disposable paper filter has the highest carbon footprint, due to the waste of the filter, the energy to heat up the water and the likelihood that not all of the coffee will actually be consumed. To green your routine, invest in a reusable metal filter, and brew smaller amounts. And instant coffee (there are some good ones out there) was the clear winner for producing the least waste.
