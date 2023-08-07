There’s a viral TikTok trend about using uncooked oats to soak up cooking fats (instead of putting the grease in the trash) to make a nutritional meal for birds to eat. While the intention is good, this is a bad idea. The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds notes that when the fats cool, they can easily smear onto the feathers of the birds. This results in our feathered friends losing their natural waterproofing and insulation. Pour fats into the trash and offer store-bought birdseed instead.
