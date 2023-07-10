We all know the dryer has a lint trap that needs to be cleaned on a regular basis, but did you know your washing machine also has a filter? It’s designed to catch debris that could otherwise hurt the machine’s performance. This filter, which is normally in a panel on the bottom front of the machine, should be cleaned a few times a year. Your machine will also give you signs the filter needs cleaning; if excess detergent builds up on your just-washed clothes or the clothes aren’t properly drained after the spin cycle, it’s time to clean the filter.

