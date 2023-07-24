This is a tip worth repeating: Invest in one reusable water bottle and use it over and over again. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates Americans buy so much single-use plastic bottled water that we could circle the planet five times every ... single ... week. And given the fact that refilling a bottle with filtered water from a tap equals about $1 a year in water costs, the economic savings -- in addition to the ecological savings -- just makes sense.
