Oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid and coolant can all leak out of your car and contribute to water pollution over time. But it can be nearly impossible to know if your car is dripping chemicals onto the road when you drive. To test your car for leaks, simply flatten a few large cardboard boxes and place them under your car at night when it’s parked in a clean, non-windy space (like inside a garage). Check the cardboard the next day for spots and stains to see if your car is leaking.
Talkabout
Articles
- First-degree murder suspect dead in apparent suicide
- State Route 95 project set to begin Wednesday at SARA Park
- Havasu's vacation rental market left saturated as tourism drifts back towards pre-pandemic levels
- Havasu reviewing final designs for downtown catalyst, construction possibly by end of spring 2024
- Havasu woman charged with first-degree murder in Appaloosa Drive shooting
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.