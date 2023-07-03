Oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid and coolant can all leak out of your car and contribute to water pollution over time. But it can be nearly impossible to know if your car is dripping chemicals onto the road when you drive. To test your car for leaks, simply flatten a few large cardboard boxes and place them under your car at night when it’s parked in a clean, non-windy space (like inside a garage). Check the cardboard the next day for spots and stains to see if your car is leaking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.