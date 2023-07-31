Ever see delicately balanced, cone-shaped stacks of rocks when you’re hiking in a national park? They’re called “cairns,” and many of them have been created to mark trails and points of interest. But the National Park Service requests that visitors to the parks do not build new cairns or add to existing ones. New cairn construction disturbs the natural habitats of small insects, reptiles and microorganisms who depend on rocks lying flat on the soil. Millions of annual visitors staying true to the “leave no trace” mantra will help preserve their natural beauty.

