Turns out the aerosol cans that make it easy to spray sunscreen all over your face and body actually could be unhealthy for you. There is a significant consensus from doctors that if you can smell your sunscreen when you’re spraying it, you’re likely inhaling some of the ingredients into your lungs, and active ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, which help block the UV rays, could be carcinogenic when inhaled. Opt for sunscreen in lotion or stick forms, or spray sunscreen into your hand and apply it to your skin.
