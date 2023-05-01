All of that old and unwanted gym and sporting equipment is not only recyclable, but it can make you money, too. Hand weights are made mostly from iron, and even if there are some rubberized components attached to them, those are easily removed, and the rest is recyclable. Items made from aluminum or stainless steel, like baseball bats, lacrosse sticks and golf clubs, are also desirable for scrap metal dealers. Even large equipment for lifting weights, running and cardio have significant amounts of metal that can be recycled.

