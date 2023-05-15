We’ve all done it: You drop someone off in front of a store so they can run and grab something quickly while you sit in the idling car. If the errand is less than 10 seconds, that’s fine; any more than that, and the Environmental Defense Fund says you’re wasting more fuel and money than if you just turned your engine off and then restarted it. Next time, do just one thing to help the environment: Park the car and turn off the engine to save money. And in the cold winter months, when you warm up the car? Any more than 30 seconds is wasting fuel.
Talkabout
Articles
- Arizona budget includes $35M for second bridge in Havasu
- New claim of 'bombshell' evidence from failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's attorney
- Mohave County may take highway stoplight complaint to Legislature
- Suspect in Havasu stabbing incident held on $25,000 bond
- Former health contractor at jail faces lawsuit from former inmate
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.