Choosing an automatic commercial car wash instead of washing your car at home can save as much as 70% in water usage. But here’s another reason to get regular car washes for your automobile: Car washes do more than keep your car looking clean; they also help protect it in the long run. All of the dirt, grime and other debris that end up on the exterior of your car can slowly create microscopic scratches that eat away at your vehicle’s paint. The more openings, the more chances the raw metal underneath will become exposed and form rust. Regular car washing can help keep your car in tip-top shape.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.