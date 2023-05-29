Here’s a simple way to reuse old pillowcases: Store your sweaters inside them! The cases will allow the sweaters to breathe while protecting them from the elements and dust. You also can protect clothing that you hang, like jackets and shirts, with old pillowcases. Simply cut a hole in the middle of the closed side and drape it over the hanger to cover and protect your garment. Your local thrift store is a great place to find pillowcases if you want to protect a whole closet’s worth of clothing.

