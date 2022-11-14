Turns out those plastic “pods” for washing machines and dishwashers are not good for the environment. When water comes in contacts with pods, the plastic dissolves to release the detergent inside, and then the dissolved plastic goes down the drain. While a good percentage of that plastic does get captured by wastewater treatment plants, a lot of it still ends up in aquatic ecosystems. The best way to help is to avoid plastic-encased pods and stick with powdered alternatives that are plastic-free, including the paperboard box they are packaged in.

