If you use exercise equipment at home that you need to plug into the wall, like a treadmill, elliptical or exercise bike, do this one thing when you’re finished working out: Unplug the machine. Because power surges can happen at any time, a surge can break or seriously damage your pricey gym equipment. Plus, leaving the machine plugged in also draws a small amount of electricity, even when it’s not in use. And skip using a surge protector: When the machines are on, surge protectors can send an error message to the machine’s motherboard, even when nothing’s wrong.
Tags
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Talkabout
Articles
- At least one dead in SR95 accident
- Former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher releases statement after resigning as a result of her online activity
- Update: 2 Havasu school teachers lose jobs over concerns with explicit videos posted to OnlyFans
- Attorney calls for release of Havasu man accused of murder
- Firefighters respond to blaze in Horizon Six neighborhood
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.