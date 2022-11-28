If you use a blender on a regular basis, it’s important to know how to properly clean it. When using a blender for making plant-based smoothies, frozen drinks and batter without any animal ingredients, it’s fine to use water and a little dishwashing soap to clean it. Just fill halfway with water, add a few drops of soap, run it on low speed, and rinse it out. But whenever you blend anything with meat, seafood, dairy or eggs, it’s important to totally disassemble the blender for cleaning. Any residue from animal products can become an unhealthy breeding ground for bacteria.

