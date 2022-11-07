The proliferation of microplastics found in our water can be partially traced back to our washing machines. Certain types of clothing shed fibers that end up in our oceans and waterways, and even in our drinking water. To lessen your contribution of these plastics, opt for clothing not made from nylon, acetate, polyester, acrylic, polypropylene, Spandex, rayon and Lyocell. If you do have these items, hand wash them or use a gentle cycle to avoid agitation. You can also invest in a bag to place these garments in that will capture the microplastics while your clothing is being cleaned.

