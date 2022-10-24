With billions of face masks going into landfills every year, you might wonder if they’re recyclable. The good news is, yes, they are. While it’s not as simple as throwing your used personal protection equipment (PPE) into your curbside recycling bin, you can take the initiative and start a collection drive for masks, gloves and visors. Recycling programs from companies like TerraCycle accept used PPE and properly process them to be recycled into hard plastic boards that can be used for construction and furniture. Learn more at terracycle.com.

