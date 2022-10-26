When traveling to another country, take a moment to research the types of public transportation available from the airport to wherever you’re going. While it’s easy to hail a taxi, you may be surprised at how many quick and inexpensive trains and buses are available for travelers. There are numerous websites and travel blogs that can give you insider tips and information about local subways, ride shares and bike rentals to make travel during your stay greener, too.

