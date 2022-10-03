If you want to help save the North Atlantic right whale, you should give up eating Atlantic lobster. This is according to the advocacy group Seafood Watch, which warns that the ropes used for lobster fishing can “entangle critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.” With just a few hundred whales left, they face extinction unless changes happen quickly. While efforts are underway to create a “whale-safe lobster” standard to identify crustaceans harvested with ropes, the best bet to help now is to avoid or severely limit your lobster intake.

