Have you ever seen paper cups, bowls and utensils labeled as "commercially compostable"? You might think this is a greener option, since it's designed to break down into beneficial mulch. But the reality is this: These items do not break down in at-home compost, and unless you deposit them into a commercial composting bin, they aren't necessarily better for the planet. The solution if you don't have an option for proper disposal of commercially compostable items? Opt for reusables.

