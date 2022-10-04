Do you make freshly squeezed carrot juice with your home juicer? Wonder what to do with the pulp? Instead of throwing the nutrient- and fiber-rich waste into the trash, sprinkle some on a plate and place it in the yard. Many wild birds love the dry fiber vegetable waste from produce like carrots, kale and celery. Just leave it outside and soon you’ll see a flock of birds feasting away. And when there’s more pulp than there are birds to feed, sprinkle the pulp in your garden and rake it into the soil; it will quickly break down into beneficial mulch your backyard garden will love.
