Even on not-so-hot summer days, the temperature in your car can rise very quickly. When traveling with your pets, never leave them in your car, even for a few minutes with the windows open. The Humane Society of the United States says even on “an 85-degree Fahrenheit day, the temperature can rise to 102 degrees Fahrenheit with the windows opened slightly within 10 minutes.” Also, pavement can be too hot for your dog’s paws, so place your hand on the road to test it before a walk.

