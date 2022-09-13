It seems most holiday candy -- whether for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Halloween or Christmas -- is chocolate-based. If you find yourself with excess chocolate, you can extend the life of the candy by simply freezing it. Put the chocolates in an airtight container and place it in the freezer; they can last months. When you’re ready to unthaw the chocolate, be sure to do so in the refrigerator and not on the kitchen counter. Any condensation that occurs can affect the appearance, texture and taste of the chocolate. Slowly thawing it in the refrigerator prevents this from happening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.