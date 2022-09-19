Did you know laundry accounts for as much as 20% of the water used in your home? To save water, a few small habits can go a long way. The easiest is to only run your washing machine only when it contains a full load; if your favorite shirt is the only thing that needs a wash, just wear something else until you can gather a full load. When buying a new machine, opt for front-loading machines; they are more water- and energy-efficient than top-loaders. And make sure to pretreat stains so your clothes come out clean the first time.

