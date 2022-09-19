Did you know laundry accounts for as much as 20% of the water used in your home? To save water, a few small habits can go a long way. The easiest is to only run your washing machine only when it contains a full load; if your favorite shirt is the only thing that needs a wash, just wear something else until you can gather a full load. When buying a new machine, opt for front-loading machines; they are more water- and energy-efficient than top-loaders. And make sure to pretreat stains so your clothes come out clean the first time.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu Fire Department: 2 houses destroyed; 3 damaged in overnight fire on Honeybear Drive
- Drag show concerns spark talks on Go Lake Havasu’s city contract
- Arizona’s minimum wage set to increase in January because of inflation
- Lowe’s to settle $700K harassment complaint against Havasu store
- Changes to short-term rental standards ahead take effect at end of month
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.