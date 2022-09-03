Reusable water bottles rarely have a chance to completely dry out. And since they tend to always have some moisture inside, they can become a breeding ground for illness-causing bacteria. This can happen in any type of reusable bottle, whether it’s composed of metal, glass or plastic. The easiest way to clean your bottle with the dishwasher; the hot water will do a thorough job of sanitizing it. If you want to clean it by hand, simply fill it with white vinegar and water and let it sit overnight, then scrub, wash and rinse the next day. Let it air-dry.
