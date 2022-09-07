It’s important to clean fruits and vegetables before you eat them, whether they are organic or conventionally grown. Just a quick wash under running water helps rinse away microorganisms that can make you sick, plus it also removes any residual chemicals or pesticides that may be on conventionally grown produce. But here’s an important tip: Even if you plan on peeling fruits and vegetables, rinse them first, because while you peel away, your hands can spread bacteria and chemicals from the outside of the produce to the inside.

